Tamworth council Closing the Gap Strategy still in development after 15 months

October 30 2023 - 5:45am
Following the defeat of the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, Gomeroi man and Tamworth's first Indigenous councillor Marc Sutherland says it's more important now than ever for the local government to continue building relationships with the local Indigenous community.

