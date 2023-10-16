The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Voice to Parliament

Breaking down how our region voted in the Voice referendum

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated October 16 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Out of 96 polling stations across the New England region, only two attracted a majority of 'yes' votes during the Voice to Parliament referendum, a result which reflects the proposal's sweeping defeat across regional Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.