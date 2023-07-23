The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Meet Tamworth Regional Council's first Indigenous liaison officer

RC
By Rachel Clark
July 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Meet Kamilaroi man Wayne Cain, Tamworth Regional Council's (TRC) first Indigenous liaison officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.