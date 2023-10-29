A decade after leaving South Africa for a new life in Australia, Joshua Richards' past came flooding back in a most visceral way.
The Springboks' historic World Cup win over New Zealand at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday morning, October 29 (AEST time), provided the Tamworth-based doctor with a "very emotional" experience.
He watched the match with his wife, Asha, and a South African friend.
"It was a very loud morning in our household," Richards said. "I apologise to our neighbours in advance, because it was a very passionate morning for all three of us."
The 12-11 win, which secured the Boks a record fourth World Cup, came a day after Richards scored his maiden century for South Tamworth. He said the Springboks' second straight World Cup triumph "will mean the world to South Africa".
"This team is just the beacon of hope the country needs," the 32-year-old said. "It's always bringing us together ... It's unreal to watch it here, very emotional."
The anaesthetic trainee, who is undergoing a six-month stint in Tamworth before returning to Newcastle, migrated to Australia with his parents in 2012 - settling in Sydney. He became an Australian citizen in 2016.
"I'll always have South African blood in me," he said. "I'll always love Australia, but I can't take the love I have for Africa and replace that with the love I have for Australia; they're two different things."
He added: "You can take the man out of Africa, but you can't take Africa out of the man, I don't think."
On Saturday, October 28, the former first-class player in South Africa, who captained the country at the under-19 cricket World Cup in 2010, made 118 as Souths recorded a first-innings win over Old Boys at No. 1 Oval.
Souths declared on 9-303, in reply to Old Boys' first innings of 107, and thus secured bonus points. Richards shared a 132-run third-wicket partnership with Englishman George Wilson (59).
I thought it was a really good effort from Souths.
Ben Middlebrook took 4-47 off 9.4 overs for Old Boys.
In their second dig, Old Boys made 7-149, with No.3 Adam McGuirk (52) top-scoring. Wilson took 3-23 off 10 overs.
"I thought it was a really good effort from Souths," Richards said. "We gave ourselves a chance [of an outright win] but just fell a little bit short."
