The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

World Cup: Josh Richards on high after Springboks win

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated October 29 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A decade after leaving South Africa for a new life in Australia, Joshua Richards' past came flooding back in a most visceral way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
Snapshot for Round 9 of the AFLW season
Adelaide sealed a top-two AFLW finish with a thrilling three-point victory over North Melbourne. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick, Anna Harrington and Joanna Guelas
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.