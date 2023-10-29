Old friends made new memories as the beloved Tamworth Toy Library celebrated its 40th birthday with a colourful party on Saturday, October 28.
One of the library's founding members, Jill Hawkins, told the Leader the festivities were a perfect testament to the library's four-decade-mission of enriching local children's lives through play and learning.
"We were there when the toy library started. I was the publicity officer on the committee and for my son, who has disabilities, the library was a way for him to have a variety of toys to use to develop his skills," Ms Hawkins said.
The party, held next to the miniature railway in the Tamworth Regional Botanic Gardens, had draw cards for all ages, including train rides, lucky door prizes, kids' face painting, and most importantly a scrumptiously decorated, toy-themed birthday cake.
The Tamworth Toy Library houses an extensive collection of around 3000 toys and games, and has grown into a cherished resource for creativity and education over its 40-year run.
Ms Hawkins said the library had a profound impact on her son Tony's life, who faced significant challenges in his early development due to being born with cerebral palsy and blindness.
The library helped him overcome these challenges by using its large catalogue of puzzles to make learning more enjoyable and engaging.
"We certainly couldn't have afforded to buy those things all the time and we wouldn't need them for a length of time so that was the big advantage of the toy library, it made learning fun for him," Ms Hawkins said.
Now in his 40s, Tony Hawkins is best known around town for his 'Hawko's Hits' radio segment on 88.9 FM.
His mother said the best part of the 40th anniversary celebration was catching up with all the people who have been involved with the toy library, like former councillor Esther Halliday, who Ms Hawkins said was the "stalwart initiator" of the library's founding.
The party was a heartwarming reminder of the significant role the toy library has played in the lives of many children throughout Tamworth, and Ms Hawkins said she hopes the library continues its mission for many years to come.
"I just hope the toy library continues going for another 40 years," she said.
"I can see the benefit it has for young children because I know what it did for us, and there will always be children with similar needs to our Tony around."
