The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council creates Aboriginal Liaison Officer position, role integral to 'Closing the Gap' strategy

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gomeroi man and first Aboriginal councillor elected to Tamworth Regional Council Marc Sutherland. Picture by Peter Hardin

MORE than just a job advertisement, a new position at council has marked a milestone moment for greater inclusion across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.