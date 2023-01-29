MORE than just a job advertisement, a new position at council has marked a milestone moment for greater inclusion across the city.
For the first time in the history of Tamworth Regional Council (TRC), a position for an Aboriginal Liaison Officer has been advertised with the organisation.
It's a role that has the potential to add "value" and "engagement" with the community, Gomeroi man and first elected Aboriginal councillor Marc Sutherland said.
"With TRC now having this role open, I think it's a really positive step forward," he said.
"It's valuing the experience and knowledge held by Aboriginal people, to better work with Aboriginal people."
The position has been crafted after a push from the community, and will ensure the priorities and aspirations of First Nations people, a spokesperson for council said.
Ongoing consultation, offering cultural advice and guidance and improving council's cultural capability are also key to the position.
It's a role that's been a long time coming, but Cr Sutherland said he hoped it would be a worthwhile wait.
"It's really easy to jump into action and create something that's more tokenistic," he said.
"There's been work put into this to make sure the position can be as meaningful and have the most value as possible."
Identified roles, whether it be targeted towards specific genders, ages, or backgrounds have sparked back-lash within organisations, but Cr Sutherland said he was confident this role was more than just to tick a box or meet a quota.
"The benefit of that role in the organisation is that it's going to add value to our entire community," he said.
"I'm excited to see what whoever might full this position achieves with the backing and support of the entire cohort of TRC."
Once the position is filled, the officer will be integral in designing and implementing council's 'Closing the Gap' strategy.
Tamworth became the first local government in the area to adopt its own strategy after Cr Sutherland introduced the motion in July last year.
"Community consultation is going to be the backbone of it, and I see this role as being vital in fostering those conversations," he said.
"It will allow those conversations to happen in a more genuine nature and hopefully engage our local Aboriginal community to make sure their intelligence is in it."
Creating the strategy has been formally adopted by council, but the plan is still in the design phase.
But, one of the top priorities will be how to increase shared decision making between council and the Aboriginal community and creating formal partnerships.
"To have an Aboriginal person within the organisation, who has the experience, the knowledge and the network to be able to facilitate those conversations, and leverage that relationship that person might have with the community, is a valuable asset," Cr Sutherland said.
The role has been advertised as a permanent full-time position, with the ideal candidate having relationship building experience and a focus on community development.
Applications are accepted until February 3.
More information for the role can be found on council's website.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader
