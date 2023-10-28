Christmas is approaching at a frightening pace, however, for the past three months students at Calrossy Anglican School have already been fully immersed in the season, organising boxes of gifts for Operation Christmas Child.
Operation Christmas Child is a charity initiative overseen by Christian organisation, Samaritan's Purse, and Calrossy has been involved for more than a decade, this year packing a record donation of just under 200 boxes from across the school.
Students were finalising the packing of boxes on Friday, October 27.
Calrossy head of wellbeing for boarding, Maria Buster, said the school would normally pack between 100 to 120 boxes.
"This year, we've almost doubled the number, which is a fantastic effort from the whole school community and the families of the school," she said.
"Students from prep to Year 12 were involved.
"Mostly boarders have spearheaded the initiative for the last 10 years, but increasingly the school community as a whole has also become involved."
The boxes contain goods from five categories: personal hygiene, toys or a play item, clothing, education, and a special gift or accessory, and are created for girls or boys, in different age groups: 2 to 4, 5 to 9, and 10 to 14.
While the items donated for the boxes are all new, Mrs Buster said students would also make items to include, such as clothes like skirts or dresses, or pouches and dilly bags with the help of staff.
She said taking part in the initiative was a great benefit to the students.
"The activity helps their own wellbeing because I they're seeing the need, the benefits of giving to children they don't know, who have very little," Mrs Buster said.
"Last night I showed a video to the students at chapel of a child receiving a gift box in Cambodia - the child and her family lived in slum-like conditions and that gift box had brought great joy to her life.
"Our children live in reasonably comfortable surroundings, but they saw the need of people in other parts of the world, and through participation in this initiative can have the joy of knowing they're giving to someone who will receive great happiness from that gift."
Year 11 student Jemima McIntyre has enjoyed taking part in Operation Christmas Child.
"I have enjoyed being able to help children and doing something that will make them happy," she said.
Mrs Buster said the gift boxes from Australia would be sent into South East Asia and South Pacific islands.
She said Operation Christmas Child spread relief and the Christian message across the world, with millions of gift boxes packed annually.
Calrossy students take part in Operation Christmas Child as part of the school's wellbeing programs, designed to encourage them to focus on outward service and giving, Mrs Buster said.
Students receive the boxes halfway through Term 3, so have three months to identify content and pack them.
"There are lots of people around Tamworth packing gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child - it's a great initiative for the community," she said.
"We [Calrossy] feel it's good for our students to be giving to others in need - it does enhance their world view and gives them that sense of a wellbeing, not only for themselves but also more importantly for the needs of others."
