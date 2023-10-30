TWO MEN accused of stealing a car and threatening to injure a man have had a string of serious charges dropped against them.
Ricardo Paul Morales and Robert Gregory Waters both appeared separately via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when five charges were withdrawn against each of them.
Solicitor for the state prosecutor (DPP) Andrew Passlow said one charge of being armed with intent; take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; and threaten injury to a person with intent to prevent investigation were to be dropped.
Two charges of use intimidation or violence to unlawfully influence a person were also withdrawn against both men.
Mr Passlow said two charges against both men were "ready to proceed to charge certification".
Morales, 25, and Waters, 46, both face one charge of steal motor vehicle; and threaten to injure a person while in company and with intent to commit an indictable offence.
It's alleged Morales and Waters also stole a car between 12:01am on May 13, and 11:59pm on May 29.
Magistrate Julie Soars told the men the charges had now been certified, and their cases would be adjourned for a case conference to be held.
She said the case conference would help them to decide whether to plead guilty, or not guilty, and consider any offers which may be made.
Ms Soars told the men if they plead guilty, the case will be sent to the district court for sentencing, or for trial if they plead not guilty to the two allegations.
She said any discount the men receive on their sentence will depend on when, and if, pleas of guilty are entered.
Morales and Waters made no application for bail and will remain behind bars until the matters return to court in January, 2024.
