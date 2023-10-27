The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
What's on

Tory Archbold key speaker at Elevate Your Impact Breakfast in Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 27 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Still Wellness founder Amanda Balcombe with business leader, author, and motivational speaker Tory Archbold. Picture supplied
Still Wellness founder Amanda Balcombe with business leader, author, and motivational speaker Tory Archbold. Picture supplied

YOU COULD be just one coffee date away from landing your dream career, partnership or promotion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.