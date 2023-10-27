YOU COULD be just one coffee date away from landing your dream career, partnership or promotion.
That's the mantra PR queen, brand builder, business leader, and author Tory Archbold has lived by for the last two decades, and now she wants to spread that message with rural women.
From growing up in humble rural beginnings, Ms Archbold found herself "stuck in a silo" of wanting to do more, and be more.
"I wanted to attract the world's biggest brands, influencers, and celebrities, I wanted to represent them, I knew I had something to add, yet I had no skill set," she told the Leader.
"I wanted to have a global brand, but no one was going to back me, so I backed myself."
After launching her own PR and marketing agency Ms Archbold built up her own brand to represent the best of the best, including Zara, Nespresso, Victoria's Secret and Drew Barrymore.
She spent years honing her skills before deciding to step away from her agency and inspire women throughout their career journeys.
Ms Archbold said after struggling with the highs and lows of the business world, battling burnout, and self doubt, her goal now is to help women discover their "passion, theory and purpose".
"It shows women a glimmer of hope," she said.
"If I can show women I can do that ... if I can get out of my own way, so can you."
With the tips and tricks of the trade under her belt, and an army of women backing her every step, Ms Archbold is on the road to Tamworth to share her secrets of success.
And believe it or not, it could all start with a cup of coffee.
Whether it's a latte, cappuccino, chai, or mocha, Ms Archbold said pencilling in three coffee dates a week is what could help elevate your career and boost your business.
She said for the last two decades she has been organising virtual and real-life coffee dates to harness the power of connection and community.
"One is with someone I know, one is with someone I want to partner with, and someone outside your comfort zone," Ms Archbold said.
She said backing and building your personal brand, and aligning yourself with mindful health and wellness rituals were all "magnets of miracles".
After sharing these tips in her debut novel 'Self-Belief is Your Super Power' and voicing her thoughts in her 'Powerful Steps' podcast, Ms Archbold has her sights set on Tamworth to share her message with rural women.
"You're never isolated ... I really want to empower rural women to think differently, and not be afraid to ask for help," she said.
Ms Archbold plans to echo this message at the Elevate Your Impact Breakfast at the Powerhouse Hotel on November 2, 2023.
"It's for women who want to be in the room with a pack of amazing women that are ready to claim their crown as women," she said.
"It's about being in a community that actually cares about you, being in a community that says nothing is impossible, and being in a community where if you've got a problem, you just ask for help."
Ms Archbold will present alongside Tamworth based health coach and founder of 'Still Wellness' Amanda Balcombe.
Ms Balcombe told the Leader she met Ms Archbold in 2022 when she was in the process of transitioning from a corporate career in financial planning, to running her own health and wellness business.
"I'd just come out of corporate, I wasn't really sure what I was doing, and I knew I didn't want to take five years to start attracting clients to my business," Ms Balcombe said.
"I learnt how to build a powerful brand, and how to put myself out there and attract opportunities."
Ms Balcombe said she's hopes the breakfast event will empower women in Tamworth the same way it did for her.
With the help of sponsors Southwell Property and Simply Shine, the breakfast will run from 7am until 8:30am.
Online ticket sales at eventbrite close on October 30, 2023.
