The Northern Daily Leader
Kori Campbell granted bail in Tamworth District Court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 27 2023 - 5:30am
Kori Campbell was granted bail in the Tamworth District Court. Picture file
A MAN, who was jailed for driving while disqualified, has told a court he won't even sit in the front seat of any car while he waits to appeal his sentence.

