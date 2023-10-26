A MAN, who was jailed for driving while disqualified, has told a court he won't even sit in the front seat of any car while he waits to appeal his sentence.
Kori Campbell appeared via video link from the Tamworth Correctional Centre when he was released from custody on strict bail conditions.
Campbell had been disqualified from driving since March 20, 2023.
He had already been caught driving while disqualified on March 21, and at the time of the offending in August he was also serving a community-based sentence for another disqualified driving offence.
READ ALSO:
During the local court proceedings, magistrate Roger Prowse sentenced the 33-year-old to 10 months behind bars with a non-parole period of five months for two of the disqualified driving charges.
Campbell was fined $900 for the third charge.
During the district court mention, the 33-year-old's Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Courtney Edstein made a successful bail application to have Campbell released from prison while he waits to appeal the severity of his prison sentence.
The court heard the prosecution did not oppose the application on the basis strict conditions had been set out.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Matthew Kilkeary told the court the bail concerns of Campbell committing further offences, and endangering the community were mitigated by the strict conditions.
Judge Andrew Coleman said while the prosecution had accepted the strict conditions, their concerns were real.
"He [Campbell] has a significant history of committing such offences," Judge Coleman said.
While on bail the 33-year-old must live at a specific address in Tamworth, report to police five-days a week, and not drive, or occupy the driver's seat of any motor vehicle.
Campbell also entered a bail security agreement whereby he would have to forfeit $200 if he fails to comply with the conditions.
During the proceedings Campbell told the court he wanted to say sorry to the community, and he "won't even sit in the front" of any car while he awaits his appeal date.
Judge Coleman warned the 33-year-old if he breaches his bail he could also end up behind bars again.
The 33-year-old will remain on strict bail conditions until the matter returns to court in November.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.