A DISABILITY support worker has been refused bail in a Tamworth court after he was labelled a "risk to the community".
Ricardo Paul Morales appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when his defence made an unsuccessful bid for bail.
The court heard the 25-year-old was already out on bail when he was arrested on the weekend, after he allegedly tried to intimidate and unlawfully influence a man and a woman; and threatened to injure the man in South Tamworth.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington opposed bail and said although Morales didn't have a "lengthy" record but was a risk of committing further offences.
"It [record] is increasing at an alarming rate," she said.
His Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor said it was the first time the full-time disability support worker had been in custody, and the fresh charges were the "most serious" he's ever faced.
"It's not a strong prosecution case," the solicitor said.
His solicitor said the 25-year-old needed to be released from custody for medical reasons, and to provide care for family members.
Sergeant Skivington said Morales was a risk to the community, and would be able to receive treatment in custody.
The West Tamworth man was arrested on Saturday, July 8, and charged with threaten injury to a man with intent to prevent police investigation; two counts of using intimidation or violence to unlawfully influence a person; being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The offences are alleged to have occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.
Morales is also charged with taking and driving a white Ford Falcon XR6 sedan between May 13 and 29.
Sergeant Skivington told the court the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had been notified of the alleged offences, and the police were waiting on a response to see if they would take on the matter.
Morales' defence solicitor said this could cause "considerable" delays.
Sergeant Skivington said this wasn't a good enough reason to release Morales from custody.
"These are regular delays in the court system ... the delays aren't that lengthy," she said.
In a separate matter, Morales is facing charges of not complying with direction to stop or move a light vehicle; and driving recklessly, furiously, or speeding in a dangerous manner.
Police allege Morales was driving a green Hyundai Elantra at a dangerous speed on White Street, Kable Avenue, and Peel Street. He's previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Magistrate Julie Soars heard the submissions, and said given the "build up of matters", she would have to refuse him bail.
"It's alleged Mr Morales has committed further serious offences while on bail," she said.
The matter will return to court later this month.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
