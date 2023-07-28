THE STATE prosecutor has been called in a case against a disability support worker accused of threatening to injure a man in the early hours of the morning in Tamworth.
Ricardo Paul Morales appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would be taking on the case.
He told the court the brief of evidence had been received, and the state prosecutor was ready to press ahead in the case against the 25-year-old.
Morales has been behind bars after he allegedly tried to intimidate and unlawfully influence a man and a woman, and threatened to injure the man in South Tamworth.
READ ALSO:
The West Tamworth man was arrested on July 8 and charged with threatening injury to a man with intent to prevent police investigation; two counts of using intimidation or violence to unlawfully influence a person; and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He's also accused of taking and driving a white Ford Falcon XR6 sedan between May 13 and 29.
The 25-year-old has not been required to enter pleas to any of the charges.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars said the matter was tracking "ahead of schedule".
"This matter is making progress ahead of time," she said.
Charges against Morales are expected to be certified when the case next returns to court in September.
The 25-year-old made no application for bail, and will remain behind bars until the matter is mentioned again.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.