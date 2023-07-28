The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

DPP takes on case against Tamworth's Ricardo Paul Morales

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ricardo Paul Morales appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court. Picture File
Ricardo Paul Morales appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court. Picture File

THE STATE prosecutor has been called in a case against a disability support worker accused of threatening to injure a man in the early hours of the morning in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.