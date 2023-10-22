Cheers are ringing through Dungowan as the small town celebrates the successful comeback of one of its biggest annual events: the Dungowan Village Fair.
After two years of pandemic restrictions and one year of flooding rains, the much-loved event finally made its triumphant return on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.
The village fair brought an estimated 1500 people to the town, which organisers said was pretty impressive for a town of about 400 people.
"It was fantastic to be able to have it and not get rained out, flooded out, burned out, or COVID-ed out. It was really good and the public were pretty keen to head out and enjoy themselves," Dungowan Village Fair Group president Paul Cox said.
Mr Cox said though the event was "down in numbers compared to the best years," the local community was ecstatic to see the fair return to its regular spot on the calendar, and organisers had lots of support getting the show back on the road.
"I've got to really thank the Tamworth Truck Drivers Club because they put on an absolutely magnificent display. Their show and shine in our operation made the show with all those beautiful trucks," Mr Cox said.
"We had roughly $12 million worth of trucks in the ring, it was an amazing truck turnout."
The fair at the Dungowan Recreation Ground also featured car displays, historical items, tractors pulls, market stalls, kids activities, and plenty of food and drinks.
The village fair will return again next year and Mr Cox said the organising committee was excited to keep bringing visitors and locals more of what they liked.
"The only thing we'll do different next year is there will be another president, not me, and hopefully we'll get some more volunteers, but the show works really really well as-is so people should expect more of the same," he said.
"If there was anything added it'd be more attractions for kids, just to try to make sure it's a real family fair, not a motor show."
Proceeds from the weekend will go towards maintaining the showgrounds and its facilities, as well as ensuring the village fair gets to return in 2024.
