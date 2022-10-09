The Dungowan Village Fair and a dog gala day have been cancelled, falling victim to flooding rains.
Organisers of both events shared the sad news on the weekend.
The Dungowan fair, scheduled for the weekend of October 15, was to be the first for the small town in three years.
Promotion manager Ron Haling announced the news on Sunday "with great sadness," telling the Leader the event would be rescheduled for 2023.
It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 as a result of COVID-19 and has been canned a third time "as a result of the heavy rain and the forecast of more in the following week," he said.
On Saturday, Tamworth Regional Council cancelled its Gala Day for Dogs event scheduled for Sunday.
A spokesperson said the council had been forced to cancel what would have been a "fun and wholesome event" due to the weather.
The event would have been held in Bicentennial Park.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
