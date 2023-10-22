The Northern Daily Leader
Trains North rally at Armidale Railway Station | See the photos

LR
By Lydia Roberts
October 22 2023 - 1:30pm
PROTESTERS from as far afield as Tamworth, Tenterfield and Glen Innes rallied at Armidale Railway Station on Friday, October 20, calling for the restoration of train services between Armidale and Jennings-Wallangarra, near the Queensland border.

LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

