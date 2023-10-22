PROTESTERS from as far afield as Tamworth, Tenterfield and Glen Innes rallied at Armidale Railway Station on Friday, October 20, calling for the restoration of train services between Armidale and Jennings-Wallangarra, near the Queensland border.
The rally was organised by Trains North, a lobby group formed to bring trains back to Guyra, Glen Innes, Deepwater and Tenterfield.
More than 10,000 people have signed a petition in support of the move and on Friday, the petition was handed over to Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, to be tabled in the NSW Legislative Assembly.
"We expect the lower house to hold a debate on the subject in due course," Trains North president, Matthew Tierney, said.
"We think this petition and corresponding public event is a landmark one in relation to community efforts to draw the attention of local councils and NSW government about the poor public transport options available to residents living north of Armidale."
The rally heard how support for the line's restoration was gathering ground from key businesses and senior members of Tamworth Regional Council.
One of the speakers at the rally, Armidale Cr Margaret O'Connor, said most people wanted the return of trains to the region.
"We need investment in passenger transport between here and the north, so children and families can be connected," Cr O'Connor said.
Armidale campaigner Frances Letters told how she was forced to drive from the city to Toowoomba three times to visit her first grandchild.
"It would be so much easier and safer if I could have hopped on the train and enjoyed the journey in comfort," Ms Letters said.
Guyra resident Rob Lenehan told how he had been in discussions with a key businessman, who owned factories from Adelaide to Brisbane.
"This business entrepreneur is behind our campaign because he wants to consolidate his factories, and that plan is contingent on the return of a railway line, linking the factories," Mr Lenehan said.
Currently Tenterfield and Armidale are linked by one bus, that leaves Tenterfield at 5am, stopping at Glen Innes, to get to Armidale by 8.30am for the first train to Sydney.
"Passengers taking the coach from Tenterfield to Armidale and back also signed the petition," Mr Tierney said.
"We are grateful to all of them for the interest shown and consent given for the petition.
"We also hope our local councils will rethink their current plans to build a rail trail by removing the railway track between Armidale and Glen Innes as a restored train service can provide far more longer-term benefits to the New England community."
The petition, which had a total of 10,746 signatures, was taken to Mr Marshall's Armidale office in Rusden Street later in the afternoon.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.