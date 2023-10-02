In a rigs to riches story, local truck drivers have celebrated five decades of long hauls and late nights by trading in their usual work boots for dancing shoes on a night of glitz and glamour.
The Tamworth Truck Drivers Club Inc celebrated its 50th anniversary with a ball in the Tamworth Town Hall on Saturday, September 30.
Around 150 club members and guests attended, raising money for the club through ticket sales and raffles.
"It was so nice to see all the ladies in their lovely gowns and the men in their suits. Bit different to the usual singlets and stubbies," the club's secretary Christine Davidson said.
She said the night was a big success for the club which was launched on September 30, 1973, to give truck drivers a place to call home.
The night featured live music, dancing, and a huge cake cut by the club's longest-serving member.
Ms Davidson gave a huge thanks to the night's sponsors and to the committee for "doing a wonderful job putting it all together," especially for their work on a memorabilia table encapsulating 50 years of helping truckies maintain social connection while doing a job that's inherently isolating.
She said the money raised from the event would be donated to local charity groups, towards maintaining the Truck Drivers Memorial on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
