For the first time in two years, the sound of dozens of tractors will thunder through the village of Dungowan.
Organisers of the beloved Dungowan Village Fair are finishing preparations for next month's event, the first to be held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Publicity officer Ron Haling said the whole town was excited to see the return of the fair's famous tractor trek on Friday, October 14.
An estimated 15 or more tractors will crawl the 33 kilometres up the hill from Dungowan to Nundle, he said.
"The participants will be coming from all over northern NSW," he said.
"There's people coming from Coffs Harbour and all up through the New England, from out west and the Hunter valley. It attracts everyone involved in this type of activity and there'll be a heap of them. The whole north will be coming."
The striking event will run the day before the two-day long festival starts.
Mr Haling said he's also looking forward to the fair's tractor pull competition, which will pit the slow-moving agricultural giants against one another.
"We feel that this is a fair not to be missed," he said.
"The people that come love it, they love staying on the Dungowan reserve. We go across on the Saturday night and have dinner at the pub. You catch up with people you haven't seen for a while that come from many parts of the state."
The fair will also feature a vintage car display, a truckies show and shine event and trading stalls, among other attractions.
Country music duo Brooke and Sam Thompson, billed as the 'young guns of country music' will perform.
