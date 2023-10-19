IT'S FOURTH time lucky for organisers of a family favourite community fair day, after two years of pandemic restrictions, and one year of flooding rains uprooted the much-loved event.
Dungowan Village Fair president Paul Cox told the Leader it's going to take something "incredibly serious" to stop this year's event, with the committee ready to make its long awaited come back.
"It was really disappointing last year when we had to cancel it, but we had to do it," Mr Cox said.
"This year we are desperately trying again."
After a three year hiatus, visitors can expect big things from the 2023 village fair, with the committee working tirelessly to come up with something fun for everyone.
Festivities kick off on Friday with a tractor trek stretching from Dungowan, to Limbri, and Kootingal.
Gates for the fair will open on Saturday, at the Dungowan Recreation Ground at 9am until 5pm, and crowds will be welcomed back on Sunday from 9am until noon.
The weekend will be packed to the brim with car and truck displays, historical items, tractors pulls, market stalls, activities for the kids, and food and drinks.
Visitors are also encouraged to make the most of the camping facilities on the bank of the Peel River.
And with the saying 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' in mind, Mr Cox said the committee had found what the thousands of visitors liked, and stuck with that.
"It's the same old thing that seems to work every year, and people tell us that they want it," he said.
Kids will be able to attend the fair free of charge, and for adults, a $10 entry fee will apply.
Mr Cox said all the money raised goes into holding the fair the next year, and keeping the grounds up to scratch.
