Hundreds upon hundreds of people danced the night away at Tamworth's 'Fiesta Bollywood on Fitzroy' event, kicking off a week of multicultural celebration.
With fair weather, and the scent of delicious foods wafting through the air, it was a perfect way to kick off the 10th anniversary of Fiesta La Peel, the region's biggest multicultural festival.
For those who regret missing out on the dancing, this year's Fiesta schedule has you covered.
There will be a 'Latin Dance Party' at the Post Office Hotel on Friday, October 20, starting at 6:30pm, so lace up your dancing shoes for another night of performances and demonstrations from the other side of the world, featuring a performance by World Latin Dance Champion Johan Quezada.
In addition, Arts North West, Music Region New England North West NSW and Arts Mid North Coast are teaming up to bring an afternoon of performances to Tamworth's CBD earlier in the day.
For early birds and families with young children, 'pavement performances' promises an afternoon of jazz fusion and collage activities, featuring music by intercultural music group Inland Ensemble.
That event will get underway from 12pm, serving as a perfect appetiser for the Latin Dance Party later in the evening.
Of course, most of the region's eyes will be on the main event, Fiesta La Peel, which will fill Bicentennial Park with multicultural stalls and happy crowds from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday, October 21.
Fiesta La Peel is the region's biggest annual showcase of food, craft and entertainment put together with the help of volunteers from 96 nationalities who now call Tamworth home.
The massively popular party in the park celebrates the diversity of the region with food stalls, children's activities, performances, demonstrations and will cap off the evening with a larger-than-life fireworks display.
