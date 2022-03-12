news, latest-news,

Bicentennial Park was filled with all the sounds and smells of a hundred cultures on Saturday, as the city held the first of two fiestas of 2022. From Vietnam, to Burma, to Egypt and India, Tamworth's many nationalities have celebrated the diversity of the city at its eighth Fiesta La Peel. Armed with new cultures, a new date, new ideas and a new event, the best-dressed competition, the multicultural event was the best ever. READ MORE: That's according to organiser Eddie Whitham, who said they've still got a few good ideas up their sleeve, even after eight events. If they're able to win the modest funding the event requires to run, Mr Whitham speculated that the double-event could become a regular occurrence. He said about 90 or 100 different nations or cultures were represented, with more added every year. "People pull together, you've got people helping people here," he said. "You've got different groups here from different nationalities, who don't often see each other. "And the beauty is they're buying homes, they're having children, they're participating. Some of these young new ones are planning to start their own shop." There will be no official count for 2022, but Mr Whitham estimated it was a bigger draw than last year, when 5000 attended. The event is ordinarily held in October, but was rescheduled thanks to the 2021 coronavirus outbreak last year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

