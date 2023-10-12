Tamworth's biggest multicultural festival is celebrating its 10th year with the biggest fiesta ever - quite literally.
Since the first Fiesta la Peel in 2014 Tamworth has welcomed an additional 5500 migrants from 96 different nationalities.
"We probably had about a third of those nationalities back then," Multicultural Tamworth president Eddie Whitham said.
In 2023, Tamworth is home to migrants from every corner of the globe; from the Netherlands to South Africa, Chile to Japan, people from more than 96 countries call our neck of the woods home.
To celebrate the growth of the multicultural community, in addition to reaching 10 years, the local council has worked with Multicultural Tamworth to put together a week of festival events from October 14 to 21, growing the fiesta from its typical weekend slot on the calendar.
Member of Multicultural Tamworth Nicole Li moved to the region from Beijing just in time to get involved with the first-ever Fiesta la Peel.
In the early years, she only had a few family members and close friends to rely on to help her and her husband stock a small stall with Chinese calligraphy and traditional homemade dumplings.
But now, she said she receives so much support, she's been able to focus on her passion, the calligraphy, and leave the cooking to her other half.
Fiesta la Peel has a reputation for providing homemade international foods that you simply can't find anywhere else, to the point where some residents refer to it as Tamworth's 'second taste' in reference to the annual Taste Tamworth festival.
But like Ms Li's stall, the festival has grown to encompass so much more than food, with art, demonstrations, and a multitude of other ways to show off the city's multicultural side.
"It's like a big party with everyone. Everyone can find where they belong in this community, and I've never seen a community like it outside of Tamworth," Ms Li said.
Looking back over the last nine Fiestas, Multicultural Tamworth vice president Shalini Pratap said the organisation and the festival have both come a long way.
"When it started, we had only just incorporated Multicultural Tamworth as an organisation," Ms Pratap said.
The organisation quickly jumped on the opportunity to help run a festival funded by the Community Relations Commission of NSW (now known as Multicultural NSW).
"Council quickly came on board and supported the whole event, which happened on Peel Street, hence Fiesta la Peel," Ms Pratap said.
By the fourth year, the crowd had grown too large to fit on Peel Street, leading to the current tradition of having the main event in Bicentennial Park.
"That was something we were very focused on right from the first fiesta, providing people spaces to meet up and interact with people who have similar languages, or just in general meeting people in the multicultural community," Ms Pratap said.
She said the growth of the festival, and Tamworth's multicultural community in general, has helped countless numbers of migrants settle into the region by supporting them with a huge range of issues.
"I had this guy from Myanmar having issues with his driving license, and I didn't know his language. But he knew Bangladeshi, and I knew someone from Bangladesh who knows Hindu really well, and I'm from Fiji but I know Hindi, so we had a four-way conversation between the two of them, myself, and someone from Service NSW to sort it all out," Ms Pratap said.
On top of social benefits, local business owner Payal Patadiya says the festival also transfers cultural information among residents and provides opportunities for Tamworth's budding entrepreneurs.
"I started in 2014 with my stall, Henna, and people didn't know anything about the Henna, but now they don't ask any questions, they just come in and sit down," Ms Patadiya said with a laugh.
Henna is a plant-based dye created from the leaves of the henna tree, which contain a natural colouring pigment that is used for temporary body art, colouring hair, fingernails or in fabrics such as leather, wool, and silk.
Ms Patadiya said her stall's success year over year encouraged her to start her own business, Manav Henna Art, which does Henna tattoos, eyebrow threading, and massages.
Manav Henna Art will have a stall at Fiesta la Peel's first 2023 event, 'Fiesta Bollywood in Fitzroy,' on Saturday, October 14, as well as the main event on October 21.
Tamworth council's festival and events officer Crystal Vero said Ms Patadiya's experience teaching locals about Henna is emblematic of what Fiesta la Peel has been all about for the last 10 years.
"The big thing has always been trying to share cultural knowledge with other people," Ms Vero said.
"Whether that be through the food or clothes or jewellery or music or dance, there's so many ways to experience culture without having to get on a plane and go overseas. It's all right here in Tamworth."
She said the festival keeps growing and growing, with this year's fiesta requiring space for an additional 15 to 20 stalls.
Multicultural Tamworth's president says he's passionate about using Fiesta la Peel and Multicultural Tamworth to connect locals with new migrants because "every one of us comes from migration, everybody".
"If you go to a stall that says Cambodia, Colombia, or anything, it doesn't mean just those people will be there, there's a whole mixture of people: friends, family, co-workers, we all contribute to the multiculturalism," Mr Whitham said.
