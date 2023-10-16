From a lineup of 599 starters, Tamworth horse trainer Hugh Miles riding Times Up on behalf of Peter and Jacinta Shumack took home the the $75,000 winner's cheque at the Condamine Seeds & Tyres and Tara Rural Supplies Condamine Bell Open at the weekend.
After two full rounds of competition in the first leg of the Triple Crown, 42 finalists progressed to a nail-biting finale on Saturday evening, in front of a jam-packed crowd.
Only one point separated the first two places. Matthew Moffat, Gracemere, Queensland, placed second on Snap Chat.
Times Up is a 15-year-old Quarter Horse stallion imported from the United States by Peter and Jacinta Shumack, sired by One Time Pepto and out of the highly decorated Boon San Kitty. His dam won over $565,000 on the cutting circuit and was National Cutting Horse Association (USA) Horse of the Year. Her progeny have earnings of more than $1.3 million.
Times Up commenced his campdrafting career in 2017, campaigned by Mick and Lenore Cole from Capella and was crowned ACA Rookie Horse and Novice Horse of the Year. He was later campaigned by his current trainer, Hugh Miles, and together they have achieved some outstanding results.
Miles and Times Up will not be competing at Chinchilla but this duo will continue their competition journey at the Warwick Gold Cup.
"Times Up will be standing at their property at Tamworth and there are some exciting lucrative breeding incentives for the future Nutrien Classic Sales on offer," Mr Shumack said.
The Joyce Campbell Memorial Ladies came down to a runoff between Erica Hanrahan riding Hooreys Alli Cat and Leeanne Comiskey and Sunburst after both ladies held aggregate scores of 177 points.
After the decider, Mrs Hanrahan scored 83 points to secure the victory.
The Teys Brothers Novice Campdraft was taken out by Kingaroy horse trainer, Mark Buttsworth with Stylish Abbyleen scoring 181 points with Bryony Puddicombe in second place riding Toonga Chrome sitting just one point behind.
The Morgan Family from The Grove Shorthorns donated cattle for the first round of the Open and the results after the first day reflected the quality line of cattle on offer, with 69.03 per cent of outside scores and 59.57pc full courses recorded.
Other cattle donors included Round 2 of the Open - Lillyvale and the final Arubial.
The Novice cattle were donated by Condabri Feedlot and the Ladies Cattle were donated by the Campbell Family.
The second leg of the famous Triple Crown continues with the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock October 17 to 21 to be followed by the Warwick Gold Cup October 23 to 29.
The Dolly Everett Memorial Ladies Series is run in conjunction with the Triple Crown and is awarded to the highest scoring accumulative Ladies Campdraft, horse and rider combination from the Big Three.
This series was launched in 2018, following the tragic loss of 14-year-old Dolly Everett who took her own life due to bullying.
Founder Jaye Hall wanted to initiate a series to honour Dolly Everett's memory and to bring awareness in relation to some of the issues pertaining to her legacy.
