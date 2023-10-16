Tamara Private Hospital has introduced new robotic technology to Tamworth for urology, gynaecology and general surgery procedures.
Tamara was the first hospital to bring robotic technology to regional New South Wales in 2018 and has now upgraded to the latest DaVinci Xi robotic surgical assistant.
Gynaecologist, Dr Elizabeth Varughese said the new robot offers surgeons better vision and control.
"The 3D camera and the vision is a phenomenal improvement over traditional 2D laparoscopic cameras," Dr Varughese said.
"It gives better depth perception, which becomes very important when doing complex cases."
Urologist, Dr Ramin Samali, said the new robot offered significant improvements.
"Robotic surgery offers a minimally invasive approach often associated with quicker recovery and earlier discharge from hospital," Dr Samali said.
"The DaVinci Xi is designed to increase our laparoscopic capabilities, with extra reach of instruments and clearer 3D vision."
Urologist, Dr Ian Smith, said the advances were obvious when performing kidney surgery.
"The open approach to surgery requires a large flank incision in an area of the body the is extremely painful post-operatively," Dr Smith explained.
"This can see people in hospital on strong pain medication for a number of days. However, done robotically, patients typically leave hospital in two days with very little pain medication."
Dr Smith said having the facility locally, will also save patients in the hip pocket.
"The cost for regional Australians to constantly travel long distances for appointments, scans and surgeries cannot be overestimated. Having this facility locally is a huge step forward," he said.
Something reiterated by Tamara Private Hospital CEO, Debra Maslen.
"Reducing the need to travel to a major city for robotic surgical procedures helps reduce stress for our patients and allows them to recover close to home, with their support network," Ms Maslen said.
