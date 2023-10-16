The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

Tamworth patients get state-of-the-art robotic technology

By Newsroom
October 17 2023 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamara Private Hospital has introduced new robotic technology to Tamworth for urology, gynaecology and general surgery procedures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.