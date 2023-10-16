The Northern Daily Leader
Anti-Poverty Week runs from October 15 to 21

By Newsroom
October 17 2023 - 10:00am
Members of Tamworth Peel Evening VIEW Club are calling on the community to give generously this Anti-Poverty Week, October 15 - 21 and sponsor a child through national children's education charity The Smith Family.

Local News

