The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Fiesta la Peel 2023 grows to week-long celebration

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mark your calendars for October 21 because one of the region's biggest cultural events of the year is ready to get the party started.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.