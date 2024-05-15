Police find $80k cash in car boot, seize cannabis from Hillvue home

A Taiwanese national will face sentencing in a Tamworth court after a police search uncovered $80,000 cash and hundreds of grams of cannabis.
Chia-Pin Kuo fronted Tamworth Local Court this week where he pleaded guilty to taking part in the supply of cannabis.
The 33-year-old Hillvue man had previously pleaded guilty to recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Police uncovered a stack of cash, totalling $80,000, shoved inside a bag, when they stopped Kuo on Muttama Road, near Cootamundra on March 9, 2024.
Kuo, who was a passenger in a Toyota Camry, told police he was travelling from Tamworth to Melbourne where he was planning to stay for two days.
According to a statement of agreed facts, officers observed Kuo "hesitated" when providing answers, and there appeared to be no luggage in the car.
"When asked what was in the boot of the motor vehicle, police observed the accused to appear increasingly nervous," the agreed facts state.
Officers searched the boot of the car found a black bag containing $80,000 in cash inside a vacuum sealed bag.
The cash was seized and Kuo was taken to Cootamundra Police Station where he was charged with recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
After Kuo was charged, Tamworth detectives applied for a search warrant to comb the 33-year-old's Hillvue home.
Officers attended a unit and located 693 grams of cannabis in a vacuum sealed bag in Kuo's bedroom.
The 33-year-old told police he was aware the cannabis was at his home, but said it wasn't his.
He told police it was being stored at his premises on behalf of another person.
Police charged Kuo with knowingly take part in the supply of a prohibited drug and believe the 33-year-old was allowing the cannabis to be stored at his home for another person to collect and distribute the drug.
In court, police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the state prosecutor had not elected to take on the case and the matter would remain with the police in the local court.
"I have instructions to enter a plea of guilty," Kuo's defence solicitor Richard O'Halloran told the court.
The matter was adjourned to July for a sentence to be handed down.
