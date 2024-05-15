The Northern Daily Leader
Teen charged with property offences in Tamworth

By Newsroom
Updated May 15 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
The boy will face Children's court in June. Picture from file.
A teenager will face court charged after an investigation into two attempted break and enters in Tamworth on the weekend.

