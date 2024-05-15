Teen charged with property offences in Tamworth

A teenager will face court charged after an investigation into two attempted break and enters in Tamworth on the weekend.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District commenced an investigation following reports of two attempted break-ins on Larool Street and Petra Avenue, between 3am and 5am on Sunday, May 12.
Following inquiries, about 10.15am on Monday, May 13, police went to a home in Tamworth where they spoke with a boy.
The 15-year-old was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence.
The youth was refused bail to appear at a Children's court on Monday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
