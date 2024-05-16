Teen charged with assaulting police during robbery arrest

A teenager will face court charged with breaching bail and injuring two officers in Armidale on Wednesday.
About 4.35am on May 15, police were called to the intersection of Greaves Close and Kentucky Street, following reports a person had broken into a vehicle.
Upon arrival, police located and attempted to arrest a teenage boy. During the arrest, he allegedly resisted, punching, and choking an officer and pushing another.
The 17-year-old boy was taken to Armidale Police Station and charged with: Possess housebreaking implements; two counts of hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty; Assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm; Assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm; Goods in personal custody suspected being stolen; Larceny; and Breach of bail.
He was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on May 15, where he was formally refused bail to appear at another children's court on Thursday, May 23.
A senior constable was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the police station for injuries sustained during the arrest.
