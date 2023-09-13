The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video/Breaking

Tamworth library updates ensure accessibility for elderly patrons

By Emma Downey
September 14 2023 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth City Library children's services officer Amy Rake has seen first hand the impact dementia can have on a person and the people living with and caring for that person.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.