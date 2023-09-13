Tamworth City Library children's services officer Amy Rake has seen first hand the impact dementia can have on a person and the people living with and caring for that person.
Noting a significant cohort of elderly people either living with dementia or caring for somebody with dementia among Tamworth Library users, Mrs Rake decided to act.
"I saw a need in the community for our dementia friends to have a safe and secure place to come to in the community," she said.
Working with Dementia and Aged Care Services Tamworth, Mrs Rake and the team at the library created an action plan, identifying changes which could be implemented to make the library more accessible for the elderly, and dementia suffers and their carers.
These updates included new signage featuring larger point size and the use of a consistent font, as well as larger spaces to move within the library to allow for easier access for walkers and wheelchairs.
Mrs Rake said the changes were approved by Dementia Australia and have been implemented during the recent upgrade at the library.
READ ALSO:
On Wednesday, September 13, Tamworth City Library was presented with a certificate, acknowledging the library's move towards a dementia-friendly community status.
"Living with dementia can be isolating, and visits to the library is an outing, an opportunity to meet others and socialise," Mrs Rake said.
"We run a community hub on Tuesdays where people can have a meal and watch a movie, and this is very popular."
Mrs Rake said the library was the first organisation within Tamworth to gain dementia-friendly community status.
The announcement preceeded Dementia Action Week, which runs from September 18 to 24, and aims to encourage Australians to take simple actions to create a dementia friendly future for all Australians.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.