THREE stolen cars have been completely destroyed in a spate of overnight blazes.
Police are investigating after firefighters were called to three separate car fires in the early hours of Tuesday morning, August 8.
NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to Kamilaroi Road at about 1:46am on Tuesday following reports a car was up in flames.
The blaze was put out in about an hour, and the vehicle was completely destroyed.
READ ALSO:
Around the same time, just after 1am, Rural Fire Service crews from the Gunnedah and Curlewis stations were called to Bushes Lane after another car fire broke out.
The car was fully alight when firefighters arrived, and a small patch of grass near the car was also up in flames.
It took about an hour to put the flames out. The car was destroyed.
Fire and Rescue crews were called to another car fire at about 3:10am on Lincoln Street.
One truck manned with four firefighters responded and put the blaze out within an hour.
The car was completely burnt out.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the vehicles were all stolen overnight from separate locations in Gunnedah.
They said it was unknown if all three vehicle fires were linked.
The fires are being treated as suspicious.
Before the spate of overnight car blazes, Fire and Rescue crews from the Gunnedah brigade had attended four incidents of cars being set on fire in four days.
In a post on social media, crews urged anyone with information to speak up.
"Anyone with any information please contact Crime Stoppers," the post says.
Investigations into the car fires are continuing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.