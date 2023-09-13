The Northern Daily Leader
Sharmain Ayres sentenced for possessing child abuse material in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 14 2023 - 5:30am
Sharmain Ayres was sentenced for one count of possessing child abuse material in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
A COURT has heard a Tamworth woman kept explicit images of children as young as 10 years old on her phone with the intention to report the pictures to the police.

