Tamworth's Vietnam veterans have been recognised for their service by their local RSL sub-branch during a crowded commemoration to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the war.
The Tamworth RSL Sub-branch, which has grown by more than 35 per cent in the last two years, hosted its monthly meeting at the Oxley Lookout, inviting members to bring friends and family for a relaxed lunch and celebration of the significant milestone.
Sub-branch members who served in the Vietnam War were given a certificate of appreciation and a commemorative pin at the event on Sunday, August 27.
A separate service for Vietnam veterans was held at the Tamworth Railway Memorial on Friday, August 18, but RSL sub-branch president David Howells said the RSL also wanted to thank the group of "40 some-odd" local veterans for their service, not only to the military but to the Tamworth community.
"They've been presidents and such like in the sub-branch and basically shaped the sub-branch," Mr Howells said.
The sub-branch president said recognising Vietnam veterans' service was particularly important given the cold and sometimes violent treatment they were often subjected to on their return to Australia from the controversial war.
"In some areas, they weren't welcomed home or welcomed into the RSL. They were basically shunned. We're lucky in our area they weren't shunned so much, country areas were a little different," Mr Howells said.
"Sometimes they were brought home in the dark so people wouldn't be there to protest their involvement in the war, which wasn't their choice. It was the government of the day's choice. Unfortunately it fell back on to the blokes who actually went to Vietnam."
Dozens gathered at the lookout for the event, including 12 Vietnam veterans who accepted their certificates to several rounds of applause.
The outdoor social then proceeded with the sub-branch's normal monthly meeting items, including the induction of new members.
This month's only inductee was SES North West Zone Commander Tammy Shepley.
