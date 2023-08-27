Farmers area are being encouraged to take some simple steps to cut down on rural crime.
It comes after Crime Stoppers and NSW Police rural crime prevention team launched a new campaign encouraging farmers to 'Be a PAL' and report crime to the police assistance line (PAL) on 131 444.
While 80 per cent of farmers say they've been victims of crime, only half of those incidents are being reported.
State rural crime coordinator Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside said under reporting of crime continued to be a major problem.
"We need a whole of community approach to reduce and solve crime in regional areas and there are some measures that individuals can do to help prevent crime from happening to them," Detective Chief Inspector Whiteside said.
Farmers are urged to accurately record livestock identification, remove keys from machinery, keep photos of valuable stock to assist with identifying them and install quality locking devices on your gates, sheds, and equipment.
"If you see or hear of anything you believed to be suspicious such as a vehicle in an area it's not meant to be, or stock being moved late at night; we urge you to call Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000) or your local police."
To prevent stock theft, police recommend keeping accurate records of livestock movement and identification markers, locking gates and reporting and suspected stock theft immediately.
Anyone with firearms should ensure guns are stored correctly in gun safes that are bolted or fixed to the property, comply with legislation and the key should be kept on your person, not hidden.
Ammunition should be locked in a container separate to the firearms and do not advertise you have guns, for example on social media or by discussing them in public places.
To help prevent illegal hunting, farmers are encouraged to install quality farm cameras where possible, lock gates, and install warning signs such as 'No Trespass' and 'Private Property'.
If it can be done safely, police suggest photographing offenders or vehicles.
Like with illegal hunting, police recommend installing cameras, especially around the homestead, shed and entrance points to the property. Farmers should mount gates at entrances to the property and other high-risk spots securely to strong posts and ensure they're locked.
Fences should be checked regularly to see if there is any damage or slack wiring, and they should be repaired as soon as possible.
To assist the community further, Crime Stoppers and the rural crime prevention team have produced a range of free collateral to assist farmers, from pocket notebooks to record what they see to gate signs for property protection with details on where and how to report crime.
