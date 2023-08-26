The Tamworth Regional Vietnam Veterans' and Veterans Association would like to offer many thanks to the Northern Daily Leader for their excellent coverage of The Fiftieth Anniversary and Vietnam Veterans Day.
We would also like to thank the ABC, Tamworth Regional Council, The Mayor and Kevin Anderson MP for his moving and passionate address.
Let me assure you the Veterans were delighted with the attendance and coverage we received.
Max Hyson, Secretary
I would like to know when if ever the road markings in Tamworth are ever going to be repainted as 95 per cent are just about non-existent, which possess a real risk of a traffic accident especially at night. I have asked Tamworth Regional Council the same question. I pay rates and think my money should be spent on road safety where needed.
Sophie Mosley, Westdale
It has been claimed that the Uluru Statement is 26 pages, and we should be fearful of its contents. It has also claimed that the PM is lying to you on the Voice and that freedom of information was needed to uncover the "full Uluru Statement". This is at best mischievous and at worst deliberately deceptive.
The actual statement is one page in length and ends graciously and naturally with "We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future." Accompanying the Statement in full public view at ulurustatement.org/our-story/ are the extra pages in the form of seven chapters - law, invasion, resistance, mourning, activism, land rights and Makarrata - entitled Our Story. No freedom of information request is needed. It provides a useful context from a First peoples perspective.
We've been deceived before about a "carbon tax" and we lost a decade of climate action. Let's not be deceived again. We'll break the hearts of many and lose international respect.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
The high repetition of an add espousing the M's donation of 300 tonnes of food is an insult. Ten years from their one thousand stores represents 600 grams per store per week, FIVE dollars' worth of food. That is NOT A LOT.
The production and airtime costs of the ad would be greater than any actual donation. It is simply charity-washing and simply insulting.
Patrick Mahony, Tamworth
Faced with a choice about how to firm the local power grid, South Australia rapidly installed the world's first big battery in 2017. Elon Musk delivered on his commitment to construct within 100 days from contract signature, and the battery has since been augmented and is a resounding success. If, in 2023, red tape is blocking more agile solutions for NSW then perhaps governments should deal with it rather than expensively extending the life of ageing facilities like the Eraring coal-fired power station which is delaying the inevitable while producing extra carbon emissions.
Jim Allen, Panorama, SA
There are many compelling reasons why nuclear power is not a viable option for Australia. Aside from the fact that it is banned across the country, the CSIRO confirm that nuclear is by far the most expensive energy option and would take years to develop. Nuclear also requires considerable amounts of water for cooling, comes with safety risks and adds the challenge of managing nuclear waste. By the time we managed to get nuclear reactors up and running in our dry, sunny and windy country we would already be powering Australia several times over with renewable energy. Our current clean energy plan is both safe and will provide longer-term cost savings. Why go fission for a risky, expensive alternative?
Amy Hiller, Kew
Was reading in local member Kevin Anderson's fortnightly news about progress on the Rangari Rd and the 250 vehicle movements per day on this short cut to Boggy (Boggabri) and west beyond via Manilla. Those words 250 awoke me again to that bug bear of 30 years out of date? I went out front and used my seat to do another traffic count as do quite often with the number 250 installed above shoulder height so in five minute periods as I do?
On Friday 18th 11.25/30 I had 136. Afternoon 4.25/30 had 134. Sat 19th AM 10.25/30...178. Think that's enough? Don't bother with the maths now as I look at a narrow strip of tar, shoulders, verges and non existent kerbs etc and dust aplenty in the eyes, lungs and homes aplenty?
Those questions again. I publicly ask for third time: where is Barnaby's over $30 million for this non existent highway works?
You still haven't told us where it is. He got that for us for this job. There has not been another good National in financial trouble needing quick cash again has there?
What about this time as it's your duty as such, honestly say what happened to the loot.
It's our money you play with. We have already paid into the Go Fund Me for it, so go and try to "fund" what happened to our money.
Allan Lisle, Tamworth
Tell the Coalition they're dreamin' on nuclear ("Coalition's going nuclear with its climate response", Northern Daily Leader, 10/8). By the time we overturn the federal and state prohibitions, sort out the excessive finance, connect the water supply for cooling, and find the expertise and equipment needed to build and operate nuclear power stations, we will already have more than enough sun and wind energy capturing devices to power the country multiple times over. Australia has an energy transition plan, there's no need to go fission for another.
Amy Hiller, Kew
Barnaby Joyce led a protest at the Bush Summit and was a last-minute addition to a panel discussion on the opportunities and impacts of the energy transition in the regions ("Albanese responds to protesters", NDL, 14/8). He objects to renewable energy projects in regional Australia arguing they threaten agricultural land, but does not stand with farmers or Traditional Owners objecting to new coal and gas projects on their land. Joyce is pro-nuclear and is happy to have nuclear power plants in New England without consulting his constituents.
In 2019 he said, "People will think with their wallets" and suggested financial incentives would trigger a rush for "hills in the middle of towns that people want a reactor on". What towns? What hills? Where will the transmission lines run from these hills? What will it cost? But climate change is not funny. A 2019 study by the Australian National University identified New England as the third most likely electorate in the nation to be severely affected by climate change.
The National Party has let farmers down with its pro-fossil fuel policies. There is a real chance now to support regional Australians and negotiate a positive outcome for the bush. Joyce and others must stop playing cheap and easy politics with nuclear power while in opposition and do the hard yards ensuring optimal outcomes on behalf of their constituents.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
The Albanese Federal Government's decision to refuse Qatar Airways' application to land another 21 flights a week into Australian airports because "it's not in the national interest" raises some serious questions.
Qantas is the major economic winner from this decision.
This at a time when we need to see more tourists coming into this country and spending their money at small Australian tourism businesses that are recovering from the pandemic.
One has to wonder why this airline, which is not Government owned - yet is increasingly politically active in pushing the social causes that CEO Alan Joyce holds so dear - keeps getting given so many free kicks by this government?
Qantas under Alan Joyce, is a major cheer leader for the YES campaign in the upcoming Voice Referendum. So much so that they are redecorating three planes to advocate the YES vote.
Qantas is also providing free airline travel to key members of the Yes23 campaign and the Uluru Dialogue to help them spread the message in regional areas.
The blurring of the lines between the Federal Government, it's politics and major Australian corporates poses an existential threat to our democracy.
With support for the YES vote tanking across Australia - what other favours will be exchanged between companies like Qantas and the Albanese Government for ongoing and increasing mutual support?
Meanwhile Australian tourism businesses and the Australian travelling public will suffer, while Qantas is shielded from extra competition in our skies.
Matt Eggleston, West Perth
The anti-nuclear mewing and puling of the Greens and other silly children should be dismissed with contempt. It's nothing more (nor less) than a form of anti-vaxxing, and it's just as wilfully stupid. It's amazing how many people in Australia will always find a way in which not to grow up.
All the worried talk of an arms race, of course, is merely propaganda which the former communists in the Greens are rehashing from the days when they were politically honest about themselves. Now as then, they can't be happy until China wins the arms race because everyone else has been handicapped or scratched.
G.T.W. Agnew, Coopers Plains
There are laws in place to keep our children safe. These range from speed limits at school crossings and pool safety regulations to cyber-safety codes. But where are the climate safety laws? The dangers of a warming climate are becoming ever-more apparent, with record-breaking weather disasters becoming more frequent and intense.
The Black Summer Fires are one example. Families were forced to leave their homes and live in temporary accommodation, in some cases for years. Perhaps even more alarming were the health effects. Studies show that breathing in the bushfire smoke has caused an increase in premature births and lung problems in children.
The natural disasters that threaten our children's safety, are made worse by pollution from fossil fuels. Our government has a responsibility to stop approving coal and gas projects and help protect our children from climate harm. This needs to be written into law.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa, ACT
