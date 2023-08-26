The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader Letters to the editor: Saturday, August 26, 2023

By Letters
August 26 2023 - 10:30am
Secretary Vietnam Veterans Association and Vietnam veteran Max Hyson stands at the memorial in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Vietnam Veterans Day

The Tamworth Regional Vietnam Veterans' and Veterans Association would like to offer many thanks to the Northern Daily Leader for their excellent coverage of The Fiftieth Anniversary and Vietnam Veterans Day.

