There are many compelling reasons why nuclear power is not a viable option for Australia. Aside from the fact that it is banned across the country, the CSIRO confirm that nuclear is by far the most expensive energy option and would take years to develop. Nuclear also requires considerable amounts of water for cooling, comes with safety risks and adds the challenge of managing nuclear waste. By the time we managed to get nuclear reactors up and running in our dry, sunny and windy country we would already be powering Australia several times over with renewable energy. Our current clean energy plan is both safe and will provide longer-term cost savings. Why go fission for a risky, expensive alternative?