They are, perhaps, an unlikely success story.
Formed in 2020, the Gunnedah Poochettes have known mostly success in their brief history.
Their four premiership campaigns have yielded four minor premierships and two premierships.
The 2021 season was halted before the finals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the following year, the Poochettes' unbeaten year ended with a devastating one-point loss to Inverell in the grand final.
At a sun-bathed Wolseley Oval on Saturday, August 26, the Poochettes had their revenge - beating the Saints 4.10 (34) to 2.9 (21). And as the French would say, they did it with joie de vivre, or an exuberant enjoyment of life.
With their theme song, "Who Let the Dogs Out", blaring over the sound system, the Poochettes danced while grouped together on the field waiting for the first bounce - then danced as they celebrated victory.
Read also:
They may very well be the region's most joyous sporting team - and that is not hyperbole.
Post-match, Gunnedah skipper Khobi Devine said the strong bonds within the playing group were key to the side's success.
"And the more we have fun, the more we play better," she added.
Indeed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.