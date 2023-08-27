A 33-year-old man is in police custody and facing a slew of charges including assault, larceny, and sexual touching after a two-week crime spree and a police chase from Tamworth to Manilla.
The sequence of events began on Thursday, August 10, when officers responded to reports of a 24-year-old woman being assaulted at a business on Cook Street in Taminda.
When police arrived, the man allegedly fled the scene, leading to a search that would last more than two weeks.
Authorities next located the man 15 days later, on August 25, travelling through West Tamworth in a Mitsubishi sedan.
The man reportedly refused to comply with officers' attempts to stop the vehicle, initiating a pursuit that had to be abandoned due to public safety concerns.
About an hour later, police finally arrested the man at a business on Court Street in Manilla, more than 40 kilometres north of where the police chase was abandoned.
The arresting officers also located the Mitsubishi allegedly involved in the pursuit and discovered more than $20,000 worth of tools and fuel inside, suspected to have been stolen from a business in Tamworth by the suspect.
Police will allege in court that the man broke into the Tamworth business on Sunday, August 20, while he was still at large after the alleged assault in Taminda 10 days earlier.
The 33-year-old man was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was hit with 11 charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sexually touch another person without consent, stalk or intimidate intend fear physical harm, possessing prohibited drugs, larceny, police pursuit, and others.
The man was refused bail and appeared before Tamworth Local Court on Saturday, August 26.
