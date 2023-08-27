The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tamworth police arrest man suspected of assaulting 24-year-old woman

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
August 27 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Manilla yesterday after a police chase through West Tamworth. He faces charges for assault, larceny, and sexual touching. File picture by Peter Hardin
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Manilla yesterday after a police chase through West Tamworth. He faces charges for assault, larceny, and sexual touching. File picture by Peter Hardin

A 33-year-old man is in police custody and facing a slew of charges including assault, larceny, and sexual touching after a two-week crime spree and a police chase from Tamworth to Manilla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.