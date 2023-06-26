Veterans and their families enjoyed camaraderie and sunny weather during the Tamworth RSL Sub Branch's fun day at Chaffey Dam on Sunday, June 25.
The event drew dozens of people, young and old.
Food and drinks were provided for a leisurely long lunch, so visitors only had to bring a chair, a hat and sunscreen to enjoy the get together.
Warm weather and water views were definitely conducive to old friends catching up for a yarn.
It also proved the perfect opportunity to include family furry friends, who enjoyed the chance to stretch their legs.
