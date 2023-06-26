The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth RSL members and families enjoy fun day at Chaffey Dam

By Emma Downey
June 26 2023 - 6:30pm
Veterans and their families enjoyed camaraderie and sunny weather during the Tamworth RSL Sub Branch's fun day at Chaffey Dam on Sunday, June 25.

Local News

