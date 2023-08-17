When Robert Chapman returned home to Boggabri after serving 12 months in Vietnam he was told to take off his uniform and only wear civilian clothes.
"You had uni students back at that time protesting about us and calling us 'baby-killers', which we weren't," he said.
"It was so depressing as it seemed like the entire country was against us. We were told to go if we were in the army or conscripted. We were going over there to do a job."
This year marks half-a-century since Australian troops withdrew from the Vietnam War.
A 50th anniversary service will be held at the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial in Canberra on Friday, August 18.
But the day will also be momentous for another reason. RSL NSW is taking the opportunity to offer up a special apology to veterans, who felt excluded or unwelcome on their return from service in Vietnam.
Mr Chapman was already serving in the army when he was called up to fight.
"I just got told in my unit in Sydney, 'you're heading to Vietnam' on the 22nd of July 1970. I then had my needles, two weeks' worth of leave and then I headed on over," he said.
He would rise to the rank of corporal crew commander 3rd Cavalry Regiment and was involved in Operation Overlord and the Battle of Long Khanh.
The homecoming for many soldiers was a battle in itself. And Mr Chapman said the experience for city veterans was different again.
"The country people seemed to treat us much better. I got a welcome home from the Boggabri RSL," he said.
"All 14 who served got a year-long membership to the RSL," he said.
But he said many RSLs did not offer the same support.
"A mate and I went to a luncheon at a different RSL, back in 1971, after we'd just gotten back. We were in a group of people going up the stairs with WW1 and WW2 diggers. We got to a desk where you paid your money and then go in. The two diggers looked at us and said 'we're full up, get out!'" he said.
For fellow Vietnam veteran Max Hyson the homecoming experience was 'mixed'.
"I was welcomed by my community in Tamworth. But I was posted in Singleton and at that stage in Singleton we weren't accepted as soldiers. But I personally wasn't treated poorly compared to many others," he said.
"I think the apology will be welcomed by many within the RSL movement."
NSW RSL President Ray James said the apology is about acknowledging the mistakes of the past.
"RSL NSW acknowledges a generation of veterans who are still healing and we publicly recognise our charity's past mistakes this Vietnam Veterans' Day," Mr James said.
"As a Vietnam veteran myself, it's extremely important to me that all veterans know that RSL NSW is committed to ensuring that no veteran is ever left feeling unwelcome."
A commemorate service will be held at the Tamworth Railway Memorial from 5pm on Friday, August 18.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more.
