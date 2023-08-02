A CASE against a teenager accused of breaking in and stealing equipment from Rural Fire Service sheds has been met with delays.
Drew Daniel Chapman appeared in Tamworth Local Court this week when his Aboriginal Legal Services solicitor said the 18-year-old had decided to enlist the help of a private lawyer.
His Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Katherine Walker asked for the matter to be adjourned for three weeks to transfer the file, and for Chapman, who is accused of breaking into two RFS sheds, to obtain fresh legal advice.
Police allege Chapman, who was previously a volunteer firefighter, stole portable radios, a red and blue flashing light, a defibrillator, batteries and chargers from RFS sheds in Duri and Loomberah Road last year.
READ ALSO:
He's also accused of making off with $6000 worth of hand-held radios, chainsaws, high-volume water pumps, and blower vacs.
Chapman has maintained not guilty pleas to charges stemming from the break-ins, which include two counts of break and enter; larceny; and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
He has previously pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition without a licence, and possessing housebreaking implements.
Chapman was arrested in May after police raided a home in South Tamworth, and seized several pieces of firefighting equipment.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars agreed to the adjourn the matter until later this month, but pushed ahead with sentencing the teenager for a string of unrelated driving offences.
Ms Walker told the court she was still representing the teenager who had pleaded guilty to five charges of driving with a suspended licence, and one charge of driving without displaying an authorised number plate.
The court heard Chapman had only just moved to Tamworth and was "bored" at the time of the offending.
Ms Walker said the teenager had "limited social interactions" since moving to the area, but was very remorseful for his actions.
She said Chapman had experienced a tough upbringing and due to staffing issues at a support agency in Tamworth hasn't had the support he should have received.
Ms Walker said since the offending, Chapman has been "proactive" in getting rid of the car, had completed the traffic offenders program, and was keen to give back to the community.
Ms Soars said the 18-year-old had put the community at an "extreme risk", but said his upbringing and limited record meant a more lenient penalty could be imposed.
She sentenced Chapman to a 12 month good behaviour order, with the added condition to complete community service work.
He was also ordered to pay a fine.
"Focus on working out a plan for your life that is positive," Ms Soars said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.