A MAN has been sentenced after he was caught with a collection of childhood awards, and personal heirlooms that did not belong to him.
Vishal Rohitesh Naidu appeared in Tamworth Local Court after he was found on In Street, in West Tamworth, with collectable coins, a folder of childhood awards, a military badge, and a train set stuffed in a sock.
The Sydney man also had a white Jim Beam flag, clothing, personal documents, and toiletries in his custody which were suspected to be stolen.
The 39-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to having the stolen goods in his possession between 6am on May 15, and 3:56pm on May 20, but denied a more serious break and enter charge.
In court, Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said the break and enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence charge had been withdrawn by police.
The 39-year-old appeared before magistrate Julie Soars in Tamworth where he was sentenced for being in possession of the stolen goods.
Naidu was sentenced to a 12 month supervised good behaviour order for the offending.
He was ordered to engage in alcohol and drug rehabilitation, and follow any reasonable recommendations and treatments from his GP.
The Sydney man had been in custody since he was arrested on May 21, and was previously refused bail on two separate occasions.
In court, he was also convicted of two charges of entering inclosed land without a lawful excuse without any further punishment.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
