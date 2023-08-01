THE influx of visitors into the city for the Bush Summit, which will be attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is an opportunity the business chamber couldn't miss.
A 'breakfast briefing' is being held at 7am on Friday, August 11, hosted by the Tamworth Business Chamber to inform businesses locally about the renewables roll out, and offer the chance to meet developers, government officials, and others involved in the industry.
The Bush Summit held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) on August 11 will host leaders and decision makers from across the country to discuss challenges facing regional and rural communities.
Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney said it was "fortuitous" to have visitors involved in renewables already heading to the city, and the briefing gets them into a room with local business owners to mingle and maximise benefit for the region.
"It gives an opportunity for businesses locally to get it from the horse's mouth, effectively, as to where the projects are going and what the timing is," he said.
"And the second part will be specifically, how do local businesses now get involved?"
"What we want to do is make sure that towns like Tamworth can really support renewables and can really benefit from it and create a long-lasting legacy and a positive legacy, not a negative legacy," he said.
"And with the policies that the federal and state governments have put in place, how do we make sure the regions really benefit from those projects that are coming this way?"
The Bush Summit is shaping up to be a political showdown, with Barnaby Joyce expected to take his campaign against renewables to the event.
Mr Owens said while it's not the point of the breakfast briefing, it "would be hard not to" discuss some of the more politicised issues of renewables, such as backlash to and criticism of the new England REZ.
The free event open to anyone will be held at ibis Styles Hotel Tamworth. RSVP before Tuesday, August 8.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
