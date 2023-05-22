The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Police

Oxley police charge volunteer firefighter, 18, with RFS station break-in, theft in Tamworth area

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The arrest came amid an investigation into reported break-ins at Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations at Duri, Tamworth and Loomberah. File picture
The arrest came amid an investigation into reported break-ins at Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations at Duri, Tamworth and Loomberah. File picture

A VOLUNTEER firefighter has been stood down after he was charged with breaking into a Rural Fire Service (RFS) station and stealing equipment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.