A VOLUNTEER firefighter has been stood down after he was charged with breaking into a Rural Fire Service (RFS) station and stealing equipment.
An 18-year-old man will front Tamworth Local Court next month after police investigating reports of break-ins and thefts at RFS stations across the region homed in on him on Friday evening.
Police raided a South Tamworth home about 5pm, where they said "several pieces" of firefighting equipment were seized for forensic examination.
A short time later, the teenager was arrested during a traffic stop in Tamworth.
Police allege a search of the car revealed a siren and housebreaking equipment, which were also seized.
The man was taken to Tamworth Police Station and was charged with one count of break, enter and steal.
He also faces charges of larceny; possessing housebreaking equipment; having goods in his custody suspected of being stolen; and possessing ammunition without authority.
The teenager has not been required to enter pleas.
Police released the teenager on strict bail conditions, and he will appear in court for the first time in early June.
Detectives will allege in court that the volunteer firefighter broke into an RFS station and stole equipment.
The arrest comes amid a lengthy police investigation into reports of break-ins and thefts from RFS sheds in Tamworth, Duri and Loomberah, last year.
An RFS spokesperson confirmed in a statement to the Leader the organisation had "immediately stood down" the member after his arrest.
"No further comment can be made as the matter is now before the courts, the spokesperson said.
Investigations continue.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
