Drew Daniel Chapman pleads not guilty in Tamworth to Rural Fire Service break-ins

By Tess Kelly
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:10pm
Drew Daniel Chapman appeared in Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested following a string of Rural Fire Service station break-ins. Picture file
A VOLUNTEER firefighter has denied stealing medical equipment, vehicles lights, radios, and tools from fire stations across the region.

