A VOLUNTEER firefighter has denied stealing medical equipment, vehicles lights, radios, and tools from fire stations across the region.
Drew Daniel Chapman pleaded not guilty on Monday to two break-and-enter charges in Tamworth Local Court after a string of break-ins at Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations in Duri and Loomberah Road, last year.
Police allege the 18-year-old stole portable radios, a red and blue flashing light, a defibrillator, batteries and chargers from the stations last year.
He's also accused of making off with $6000 worth of hand-held radios, chainsaws, high-volume water pumps, and blower vacs.
Chapman pleaded not guilty to the charge of larceny; and one charge of having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
The RFS confirmed to the Leader Chapman - an RFS volunteer - was immediately stood down from the service following his arrest in May.
Several pieces of firefighting equipment were seized after police raided a South Tamworth home at about 5pm on May 19.
The 18-year-old was later arrested by Oxley police officers during a traffic stop in Tamworth.
Police allege a search of the vehicle uncovered housebreaking implements and a siren.
The man - who has been on strict bail conditions since his arrest - had his bail continued in court on Monday.
He pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition without a licence; and possessing housebreaking implements without a lawful excuse.
The 18-year-old has also pleaded guilty to five charges of driving with a suspended licence; and one charge of driving without displaying an authorised number plate.
Magistrate Julie Soars said Chapman needed to be "very cautious" of the driving charges.
"He's at risk of the police bail refusing him," she said.
Ms Soars ordered a full sentencing assessment report and adjourned the matters until July.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
