The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Early voting centres open across the Tamworth electorate in Tamworth, Gunnedah, Quirindi, as well as in the Northern Tablelands and Barwon electorates

By Newsroom
March 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VOTERS will be able to head to the polls from Saturday as early voting opens across the Tamworth, Northern Tablelands and Barwon electorates ahead of the March 25 state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.