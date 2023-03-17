The electoral boundaries for the Tamworth electorate have changed ahead of the election with the seat now extending from Ardglen, south of Willow Tree; to Bundella; to Tambar Springs; east to Woolbrook; north above Barraba; and out to border the Kaputar area. It covers the townships of Tamworth, Quirindi, Werris Creek, Barraba, Manilla and Gunnedah.