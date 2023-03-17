VOTERS will be able to head to the polls from Saturday as early voting opens across the Tamworth, Northern Tablelands and Barwon electorates ahead of the March 25 state election.
Several pre-poll centres will open from 9am to 6pm on Saturday for those unable to cast their ballot on election day.
All pre-poll centres will then open for the week at 8.30am Monday to Friday, and close at 5.30pm, except for Thursday where the doors will close at 8pm, and Friday at 6pm.
Voters will also be able to cast their ballot on election day on Saturday, March 25 at dozens of voting centres scattered across the electorates.
The electoral boundaries for the Tamworth electorate have changed ahead of the election with the seat now extending from Ardglen, south of Willow Tree; to Bundella; to Tambar Springs; east to Woolbrook; north above Barraba; and out to border the Kaputar area. It covers the townships of Tamworth, Quirindi, Werris Creek, Barraba, Manilla and Gunnedah.
Voters will have four locations they can cast a pre-poll vote at in the electorate.
In Tamworth, voters can head to the Election Manager's Office at 513 Peel Street in the old Inspirations Gallery building, or in South Tamworth at the Tamworth Southside Uniting Church Hall at 426 Goonoo Goonoo Road.
In Gunnedah, voters can head to the town hall in Conadilly Street; or in Quirindi at the Royal Theatre in Henry Street.
Eight candidates are in the running for the seat. The Tamworth electorate boasts 58,492 electors and spans an area of 19,974 square kilometres.
In the Northern Tablelands, voters will have four locations to cast their pre-poll votes with the town halls in four towns set-up from Saturday.
In Inverell, the Town Hall Annex will open as an early voting entre in Evans Street; in Armidale, the town hall in Rusden Street; the Moree Masonic Centre in Chester Street will open; so too the Glen Innes Town Hall in Grey Street.
The Northern Tablelands electorate has 57,278 registered electors and occupies an area of 59,412 square kilometres. Ten candidates are vying to be elected.
In Barwon, voters can head to the Narrabri Aquatic Centre's multi-function room in Tibbereena Street to pre-poll, as well as the Coonabarabran Town Hall in John Street.
Gilgandra, Coonamble, Cobar, Bourke and Broken Hill will also have pre-poll centres for early voting.
Eight candidates are in the running for the Barwon seat which has 54,093 voters and occupies an area of 356,292 square kilometres.
