Man jailed after shoving sock in woman's mouth, kicking her in ribs

A man who shoved a sock in a woman's mouth, kicked her in the ribs, and cut her hair will spend at least five more months behind bars.
Shannon Suey appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when he was sentenced for a dozen domestic violence offences.
The court heard the 32-year-old had been on a court order to have no contact with the female victim when the "very serious" offences occurred.
"The facts don't make good reading," Magistrate Julie Soars said while handing down her sentence.
Court documents reveal the string of offending occurred across three days in April 2023.
Suey has been in custody since he was arrested on April 13, 2023.
The agreed police facts state Suey was in a home with the victim on the morning of April 12 when police officers attended the unit and knocked on the door.
The 32-year-old told the woman to "shut up" and not answer the door until the police left.
Later that same day, Suey started to hit the woman on her hands, before pulling and cutting her hair.
He also held a small pocket knife near her back, and grabbed a 30cm bladed kitchen knife while yelling abuse at the woman.
When the woman wouldn't stop crying Suey called her a "c***", shoved a sock in her mouth, and tied a shirt sleeve around her head to keep it in place.
The next day a fight broke out in the driveway of a home and Suey kicked the woman in the ribs.
The woman locked herself in a car before Suey threw a chair at the back window and smashed the glass.
The 32-year-old was arrested by police later that day and has been in custody since his arrest.
During sentencing, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Adele Banks told the court the offending was "quite concerning".
"There was an escalation of behaviour, and it was persistent ongoing behaviour," she said.
Suey's defence lawyer Curtis Penning said it was accepted the only suitable punishment would be a prison sentence, but asked for it to be backdated to take into account time the 32-year-old had already spent locked up.
Mr Penning said Suey had suffered a difficult childhood, and there was a "clear link" between his upbringing and the domestic violence offending.
He said the 32-year-old was wanting to turn his life around and "stay out of trouble".
Ms Soars said Suey needed to make a "commitment" to not go down this path of offending again, and any punishment needed to deter the 32-year-old and the community from domestic violence offending.
"Mr Suey needs to be deterred, and so do others," she said.
Ms Soars sentenced the 32-year-old to a three year prison sentence for the offences and backdated it to start on April 13, 2023.
She set a non-parole period of one year and six months, meaning Suey will be eligible for release in October 2024.
Ms Soars said the offending was a "series of very serious" matters, but she was also concerned about the 32-year-old's institutionalisation.
"I have attempted to impose a sentence which isn't crushing," she said.
