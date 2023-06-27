Gunnedah residents will pay $250 to surrender a dog to the animal shelter, the cost to attend the cinema is going up slightly, lane hire fees at the local pool will also increase and it will cost more to be buried in the coming financial year.
It's all part of an increased fees and charges structure approved by council at their most recent ordinary meeting.
From July 1, movie goers will pay an extra $1 to attend the cinema taking the cost of an adult ticket to $17, while children will pay an extra 50 cents. Children under two years are still free.
The planned increase in the hourly cost for reserving a lane at the local pool had raised some eyebrows in the swimming community. It was originally proposed to go from $3.35 to $7.20.
"Can you please explain to me why council has sought a 115 per cent increase and advise me on how this is a fair and reasonable increase in a 12 month period for a local not for profit organisation?" one concerned resident wrote in a submission to the council.
Another said if the increase was approved it would be a "devastating blow for the club which is run by volunteers who work extraordinarily hard to keep fees at a reasonable level for families and also pay a full-time coach".
In the end council adopted a much smaller increase, with the price going up just 25 cents.
"I'm pleased that we have been able to listen to the concerns of a number of groups within our community and, in response, we have reduced some of the fees that were originally proposed for the swimming pool, showground and cultural precinct," Gunnedah Shire mayor Jamie Chaffey said in a statement after the meeting.
On the burial front, the cost of interment is going up.
A weekday burial at the Hunter Street cemetery in Gunnedah is rising by $65 for a plot. In Breeza, residents will pay an additional $91 for a final resting place.
Users will pay more to hire local facilities too, including The Smithurst Theatre, where residents will be charged an extra $5 per hour, and $42.20 per day.
Cr Chaffey said councils are having to bear the brunt of inflation as the states look to cost shifting.
He said the newly approved Operational Plan was "a responsible budget in difficult economic times ... balancing the costs of services and infrastructure against the funding available".
"Councils across the state are facing financial stress from more than just the rising costs of services and products," Cr Chaffey said.
"Cost-shifting from the state to the local government also means we are looking at reduced funds to meet expanded expenses."
The 2023-24 Gunnedah Shire Council budget is nearly $66 million and includes $28.8 million in capital works.
About 32 per cent of the budget comes from rates and charges, and the rest is grants and contributions, including from state and federal governments.
