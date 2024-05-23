Two men to face drug-dealing charges after Armidale arrests

Two people will face court charged following an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the state's Northern Tablelands during a targeted police operation.
In August 2023, officers attached to New England Police District established Strike Force Malebo to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Armidale area.
Just after 6.30am on Wednesday, May 22, strike force officers executed three search warrants simultaneously at homes in Armidale.
Officers located and seized, methamphetamine, ammunition, prohibited weapons, testosterone, and drug paraphernalia.
About 6.30am, officers attended a caravan park in Armidale, and arrested a 29-year-old man.
Benjamin Carter was taken to Armidale Police Station and charged with supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity; owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises; participate criminal group contribute criminal activity; and breach of bail.
He was also charged with three unrelated traffic offences: Drive motor vehicle while licence suspended; Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously; Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous.
Carter was refused bail and appeared at Armidale Local Court on Thursday, May 23, where he made no application for bail, and bail was refused.
In a separate matter, about 9am police attended another home in Armidale, and arrested a 42-year-old man. He was taken to Armidale Police Station and charged with supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.
The man was given conditional bail to appear at Armidale Local Court on Monday, June 17.
Inquiries are continuing.
New England Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman, said local police will continue to target prohibited drug supply.
"The harm caused by these prohibited substances to local communities cannot be understated," he said.
"Police work with the community to proactively pursue anyone suspected of supplying prohibited drugs and disrupt the associated criminal activities which impact on the people of Armidale."
Anyone with information related to the supply of prohibited drugs within the New England Police District is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police.
