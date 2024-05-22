Man used broom to smash up Maccas store after being denied free products

Thousands of dollars worth of damage was caused to a Tamworth McDonalds store after a man used a broom to smash an EFTPOS machine, self-serve kiosks and glass windows.
Jacob Marr entered the Peel Street North Tamworth McDonald's holding a broom head at about 11:40pm on February 17, 2024.
The 24-year-old was given water before becoming "increasingly aggressive" when he was denied further free products, a statement of agreed facts state.
Marr started verbally berating staff, who retreated into the kitchen due to fear for their safety, before he was asked to leave the store.
The 24-year-old started to circle, lean over, and walk behind the front counter while continuing to yell at the staff.
Marr then used the broom head to hit three self-serve kiosks and an EFTPOS machine.
While leaving the store the 24-year-old smashed a glass panel, valued at $5000, with the broom.
Staff called police and Marr was arrested while walking along Peel Street.
Officers obtained CCTV footage from the store and charged the 24-year-old with damaging property.
In court, Marr's Legal Aid defence solicitor Katherine Walker said he would be pleading guilty to the charge.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie handed up a claim for compensation totalling more than $6000 for the damage.
Magistrate Mark Whelan adjourned the matter until later in May for a sentence to be handed down.
