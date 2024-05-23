Police appeal for information following armed robbery in Moree

Police have released CCTV images and are appealing for public assistance following an armed robbery.
About 7.40am on Saturday, March 23, police were called to a business on Balo Street, Moree, following reports of an armed robbery.
Officers attached to New England Police District attended and were told two men, one armed with a screwdriver, threatened a female employee, before leaving with cash and cigarettes.
The woman was not injured.
As inquiries continue, police have released CCTV images of the man who might be able to assist police with inquiries.
The man is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170cm, thin build, aged between 20-25. Wearing Khaki shorts, yellow hoodie, and black shoes.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Moree Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.