MUCH like their policies and political opinions, the final days of campaigning for the seat of Tamworth looks a little different for each candidate.
But the candidates who spoke to the Leader, all said they would be putting in time at local pre-polling booths, before the big day on Saturday, March 25.
Early voting attendance in Tamworth had almost reached 13,000 by 9am Thursday, March 23, with 3,844 postal vote applications, and 210 postal vote packs returned.
The NSW Electoral Commission has received a record number of postal vote applications state wide, a more than 117 per cent increase from the 2019 elections.
READ ALSO:
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Matt Scanlan said it's important for people to be able to see him and chat policy.
"I've been very surprised, and in a pleasant way, of how many people have actually come up to me and said, 'you've got my vote, Matt," he said.
Labor candidate Kate McGrath has been hitting the circuit, spending a few hours in Gunnedah, Quirindi and Tamworth everyday. The reaction to her at the pre-poll has been largely positive, despite the high proportion of Nationals voters in the area, she said.
"The feedback's been great. Lots and lots of young families seem excited about the idea of more investment in health and education," she said.
While Independent candidate Mark Rodda has been visiting Quirindi and Gunnedah, he's not likely to travel outside Tamworth on Saturday.
"I don't see the point in travelling from one to the other, you spend more time driving than you do actually seeing people," he said.
"So the biggest booths on Saturday will be Tamworth High, and I'll probably stay put there."
Informed Medical Options Party candidate Rebecca McCredie has put corflute's up, and been at the pre-polling booth.
"The reaction has been really great, everyone's so friendly, and had some really good conversations," she said.
Greens candidate Ryan Brooke said he's getting a lot of people expressing desire to see a change in the region, and people are showing concern about the key issues for the Greens, mainly climate change.
Incumbent Nationals Kevin Anderson is "pushing hard".
"We fight for every vote, we take nothing for granted, and we'll see how we go come 6pm Saturday night," he said.
Approximately 2000 voting centres will open across NSW from 8am to 6pm on Saturday.
Voting at the election is compulsory for people enrolled in NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.